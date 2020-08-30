Bronny James, LeBron’s son, joins pro esports organization

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is going pro — in video games. The son of NBA star LeBron James has joined professional esports organization FaZe Clan, where he’s expected to stream Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone under the handle “FaZe Bronny.”

The 15-year-old James is a promising basketball player who could follow his dad into the pros, but he’s already reached celebrity status online.

He has 4.3 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 followers on streaming platform Twitch.

Terms of James’ addition to FaZe Clan were not disclosed.