LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A spokesperson with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed that an aircraft belonging to the aviation unit crashed Wednesday near Glamis in Southern California.

Initial reports by media outlets in Southern California claimed that there may have been nuclear material on the aircraft, but the Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed that there was none on board. Both military and civilian responders are on site.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department told us that they responded to reports of a downed aircraft near Coachella Canal Rd and Hwy 78. The aircraft was a MV-22B Osprey, First Lieuntenant Duane Kampa said.

Reports of deaths have not yet been confirmed. An unnamed federal source told the Los Angeles Times that five people were aboard the plane and four died.

The Naval Air Facility El Centro put out this statement on their Facebook page: “EMERGENCY ALERT! #NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and the 78. Installation Federal Fire, and Imperial County Fire Department are responding, We have no additional details at this time. As facts become verified and available, information will be released on the base’s Facebook page. Please be patient as the installation team works through this emergency.”

It is unknown at this time what has caused the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.