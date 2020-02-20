Brain in a jar found at US-Canada border

PORT HURON, Mich. (CNN) — You might expect to find a heart or two on Valentine’s Day, but a brain? That’s what Customs and Border Protection officials found on a Canadian mail truck on the holiday.

Yes, an actual human brain! It was in a clear mason jar.

The brain had no paperwork or documentation, so officials don’t know why it was being transported, but they have some ideas.

“It is possible that these items could come in for research studies or there have been times where organ donors,” said April Donaghy — Watch Commander. “We will receive organs that can be transported across the border, but that is usually coordinated in advance with the proper permits.”

The truck carrying the brain was heading for Kenosha, Wisconsin.