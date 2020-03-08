Border Patrol confiscates fake toothbrush heads

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (CNN) — Border patrol agents seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes. Specifically, U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they confiscated more than 1,400 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads.

The load would have gone for more than $12,000 at the suggested retail price. This is CBP’s second Oral-B toothbrush-head seizure in five months.

In November, Philadelphia officers seized 20,400 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads shipped from China.

Agents say the latest seizure came from Turkey.