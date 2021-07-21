Booze-free boom: A growing number of zero-proof brands hitting store shelves

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret that the pandemic lockdown gave many people across the country a moment to re-evaluate their lives, including career, social habits, and hobbies.

Like many Americans, Lily Geiger, an entrepreneur, says she took a look at her own drinking during the lockdown.

“I myself was just trying to kick the nightly glass of wine, and came to realize that I just wanted to create my own.”

Geiger says she got her own brand off the ground in April and describes it as an alcohol-free aperitivo, called “Figlia.”

According to LWSR drinks market analysis, the volume of no-alcohol products in the US increased more than 22% last year and is forecasted to grow more than 23% over the next four years.

“When we first started, we were basically begging companies to send us product. Now, we’re to the point where we’re getting five to ten companies reaching out to us – some even drop the product by,” said Barrie Arnold a store owner, who recently launched his business during the pandemic.

Booze-free bottlers say as long as consumers continue to make healthier choices business will continue to increase.