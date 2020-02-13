Blues player suffers cardiac episode, heart doctor weighs in

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — After collapsing on the team bench, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester got quick help from trainers and doctors on hand. CPR was administered and an AED was used to stabilize him.

Dr. Michael Lim, Director of Cardiology for SLUCare/SSM Health SLU Hospital says this is learning moment for all of us because it could happen to anyone.

“We can be paralyzed by it or learn lessons from it where it reminds us, ‘wow’ this stuff happens,” Dr. Lim said.

February is American Heart Month. Heart disease and cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of men and women in the country. So, what can we do? Dr Lim says make sure you know how to perform CPR and use an AED — an automated external defibrillator.

“The faster CPR is provided, the faster electric shock is provided when indicated, the better the survival of that person will be,” Dr. Lim said.

Dr. Lim says ask yourself right now, if somebody collapses in front of me right now, would I know how to perform CPR or use an AED?

“Empower yourself. Get past the fear,” Dr. Lim said. “Say I can do this and if you want to get motivated more hat could be your family member.”

Dr. Lim was working in Detroit when former red wing Jiri Fischer collapsed during a game in 2005. He was saved with CPR and an AED. In 2014, Dallas star Rich Peverly collapsed during a game. His life was saved the same way. They never played in the NHL again but are living healthy lives. Dr. Lim says AED’s are everywhere we go.

“We don’t pay enough attention to where AED’s are. So, one might be close to us but if we are unaware of location, it’s basically non-existent.”