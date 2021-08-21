Blue Angels featured as part of mayor’s ‘Open Chicago’ initiative

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Chicago in a demonstration on Saturday afternoon as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “Open Chicago” initiative.

“Despite the unimaginable challenges that were thrown our way last year, we were still able to persist and come together to slow and stop the spread of this virus and put our city on the right path toward a safe reopening,” Lightfoot said.

“Open Chicago is not only the direct result of these efforts, but it also serves as the latest step in our mission to fully restore a sense of normalcy within our city by bringing back and reimagining some of our favorite summer- and fall-time activities. I am grateful to each and every city, community and business leader who partnered with us on this incredible initiative as well as our residents, who continue to follow public health guidance and keep our COVID-19 metrics low enough to launch efforts like these.”