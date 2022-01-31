Bill to create universal health care system in California fails, with Democrats unable to muster enough votes

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A bill that would have created the nation’s only universal health care system has failed to pass the California Legislature.

The bill had to pass by midnight on Monday to have a chance at becoming law this year. But the bill never came up for a vote.

Democratic Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who authored the bill, said it did not have enough support to pass.

The California Nurses Association condemned the decision, accusing Kalra of giving up on patients. A separate bill would have raised taxes on businesses and individuals to pay for the system.