Bigelow Aerospace files $1.05 mil lawsuit against NASA

Bigelow Aerospace founder and president Robert Bigelow answers questions from members of the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, in Las Vegas. Bigelow spoke about the company’s new contract to provide NASA with a habitat module for the International Space Station. Pictured with Bigelow is a one third scale model of a BA 330 module, similar in function to the what the new Bigelow Expandable Activity Module will be. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

MYSTERY WIRE — Bigelow Aerospace has filed a lawsuit in United States district court alleging NASA still owes the North Las Vegas based company $1.05 mil for work done developing and testing an expandable space module.

Bigelow Aerospace claims it fulfilled its contract with NASA but has not been paid in full for the work that was done between August 2016 and late 2020.

The expandable module noted in the lawsuit is known as the Expandable Bigelow Advanced Station Enhancement, or the B330, which when in orbit can be connected to the International Space Station or similar space stations in the future.

Bigelow Aerospace is a space technology company which develops, designs, and manufactures, among other things, expandable space station modules.

Mystery Wire has reached out to NASA and Bigelow Aerospace for comment on this lawsuit and will update this story as it develops.