Biden signs $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill, Las Vegas mayor Goodman Tweets support and more

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law on the White House lawn, with a smattering of Republican lawmakers on hand for what could be one of the last shows of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Within minutes of the President signing the bill, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took to Twitter writing, “Glad to see a focus on the nation’s infrastructure needs. @PeteButtigieg, would love to see some of that funding prioritized for projects to get freight moving off the docks in Calif. and out to the country. I-15 between Barstow & Stateline is a choke point that must addressed.”

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake off the public health and economic risks from COVID-19. Biden says, “My message to the American people is: America is moving again.” He also is promising people that “your life is going to change for the better.”