Betty White celebrates 100th birthday with movie for fans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actress Betty White is “America’s Sweetheart” and she will be turning 100 years old on Jan. 17, 2022. She wants to share that milestone celebration with all her fans.

“I’m going BIG for my birthday,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

I'm going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

White announced her movie, “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration,” which will be a one-day-only event. The movie takes fans behind the scenes in the popular star’s life. There’s also a star-studded cast involved in the movie including Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Morgan Freeman, and many other Hollywood notables.

The movie will feature stories from her life and career including some of her funniest moments on screen. White starred in The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Proposal, and Hot in Cleveland. Her career has spanned more than eight decades.

It will play at 900 theaters across the country, including in the Las Vegas valley, on Jan. 17. You can buy tickets now through this link or directly from the theater.