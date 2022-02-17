Best cars of 2022 according to Consumer Reports

(CBS NEWSPATH) — Consumer Reports is revealing its Best Cars of the Year: 10 Top Picks of 2022. Picks are based on several categories including reliability and performance.

“They also have to have key safety features such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection standard,” says Jon Linkov with Consumer Reports.

Here is a look at the cars that made the list:

Under $25,000

Small Car: Nissan Sentra

Subcompact SUV: Nissan Rogue Sport

The Sentra and Rogue Sport come standard with the latest safety features. “Both vehicles have been very reliable,” Linkov says.

$25,000 – $35,000

Small SUV: Subaru Forester

Midsized Sedan: Honda Accord

Hybrid: Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

The Subaru Forester makes Consumer Reports’ list for the ninth year, and the Toyota Prius is a perennial top pick.

$35,000 – $45,000

A lone 2022 Ridgeline pickup truck sits in the otherwise empty showroom of a Honda dealership Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Compact Pickup Truck: Honda Ridgeline

Two-Row SUV: Toyota RAV4 Prime

Midsized Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

The KIA Telluride is a top pick for the third year in a row. It received an almost perfect score on the road test. “It’s had high owner satisfaction according to our annual auto survey,” Linkov says.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is shown at the AutoMobility LA auto show Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

$45,000 – plus

Luxury Midsized SUV: Lexus RX

Electric Vehicle: Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is half SUV, half sports car and fully electric. “It has a range of between 270 to over 300 miles, depending on the version,” says Linkov. The Mach-E also scores well in road tests and safety, according to Linkov. “All that really combines into a very impressive first year electric vehicle,” he says.

