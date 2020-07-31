Bear attack blamed in Alaska man’s death

A Brown bear is walk along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say a man who was clearing a trail behind his property in south-central Alaska was found dead with wounds consistent with a bear attack.

Troopers say they received a report late Wednesday that a Hope man who set out to clear a trail about a mile behind his property had not returned home and a dog that had gone with him came back alone.

Troopers say the man’s body was found by family and friends in the area in which he had been working.

A regional supervisor with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says preliminary information indicates the animal involved was a brown bear.