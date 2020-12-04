Bad precedent: Trump talk of preemptive pardons concerns Biden

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden says reports that President Donald Trump may be exploring preemptive pardons to protect his children, key aides and perhaps even himself from prosecution after he leaves office concern “me a great deal.”

Biden told CNN on Thursday that he’s worried about “what kind of precedent it sets, and how the rest of the world looks at us as a nation of laws and justice.”

Biden vowed to ensure that his own Justice Department operates independently. Trump has frequently pressured the agency to do his bidding.

“I’m not going to be telling them what they have to do and don’t have to do,” Biden said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said any decisions coming out of the Biden administration’s DOJ “should be based on facts, it should be based on the law. It should not be influenced by politics, period.”

Biden added, “I guarantee you that’s how it will be run.”