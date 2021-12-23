Bad behavior will cost air travelers eligibility for TSAPreCheck benefits

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent wearing a protective face mask and sitting behind a barrier checks the identification of a traveler at the security screening center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 8, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air travelers, heads-up: That black mark on your record for bad behavior might cost you for years to come.

An agreement between the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will allow the agencies to share information about unruly passengers, and they could be disqualified from TSAPreCheck benefits.

A tweet by Harry Reid International Airport — @LASairport — provides a link to the announcement, which came on Tuesday as airports nationwide braced for the busiest travel days:

TSA PreCheck screening eligibility is reserved for low-risk travelers, according to the news release.

“TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

“This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions,” Pekoske said.

“If you act out of line, you will wait in line,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said. “Our partnership aims to promote safe and responsible passenger behavior. One unruly incident is one too many.”