DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Buffaloes fans are buzzing this season as coach Deion Sanders leads the team from the sideline. Along with the newfound shine, there has also been some inappropriate behavior from University of Colorado fans and a resulting new set of consequences.

There has been an increased police presence at CU games, but that hasn’t stopped fans from rushing the field after games and making death threats to rival teams.

Now, fans who act inappropriately could be thrown out of the stadium or lose ticket privileges for the season. Students may also be referred to the CU’s student conduct office, according to the university.

“Let’s match the high-standard excellence and class that Coach Prime has on the field with our behavior in the stands,” said chief campus spokesperson Steve Hurlbert.

Starting with the Sept. 30 home game against the University of Southern California, students need to enter through a student-only entrance. Security is also going to be keeping a closer eye on the student section, removing students who don’t have an assigned ticket to sit there. Students will also be removed if they can’t show their student ID when asked.

CU Athletics also released a statement saying behaviors such as vulgar language, verbal or physical abuse, underage drinking and overall intoxication could lead to expulsion from the game, bans on attending future games, student conduct investigations and legal action.

Rushing the field is also a violation of the university and Pac-12 regulations. According to the university’s communications director, the Pac-12 already gave CU a warning after the Nebraska game. CU was fined $10,000, which increases every time the field is rushed.

The university isn’t the only one asking for a respectful game. Coach Prime also released a video asking fans to “keep the peace.” He encouraged fans to cheer while also having pride, dignity and respect.

“It’s not just about the money. It’s about safety,” Hurlbert said. “We’ve got players that are down there, coaches, opposing players. And when you’ve got a rush of crowds down there, it can be really scary. It can be really dangerous.”