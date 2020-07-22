Bacterial infection outbreak leads California to kill 3.2M trout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will kill 3.2 million trout to stop the outbreak of a bacterial infection that’s threatening hatcheries.

Wildlife officials say the trout, which are used to stock waterways for recreational fishing, are in two hatcheries in the eastern Sierra and one in Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles.

Some 60,000 fish already have died from Lactococcus garvieae, which is similar to streptococcus.

Authorities say it’s the first time the bacteria have been detected in California, although infections have cropped up at fish and shellfish hatcheries and at cattle and poultry farms around the world.