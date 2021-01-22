Backlash following photos showing National Guard sleeping in garage

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Lawmakers and others on social media have expressed outrage after images of troops resting on the ground went viral. Many of them had been ordered to move to a nearby parking garage but that order was quickly rolled back.

Hours after being asked to leave the Capitol, they were allowed back inside. The National Guard had been resting in the Capitol for troops protecting the building in the wake of the deadly riots two weeks ago.

The guard told CBS News the troops were asked to leave by Capitol Hill police on Thursday afternoon, citing an increase in foot traffic with Congress in session.

About 3,500 soldiers were moved from their rest area in the Capitol’s halls and relocated to the parking garage, which according to the guard, had heat and bathrooms, but some soldiers described a facility with limited restrooms, internet service and power outlets.

lawmakers expressed outrage on social media showing troops resting on the cement floors and columns.

“this is unconscionable and unsafe” tweeted Republican Senator Tim Scott while Democratic Senator and retired guard member Tammy Duckworth, tweeted: “they can use my office.”

But just before midnight service members were permitted back inside the Capitol to a designated area for their shift breaks.

In the days leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration more than 25,000 National Guard members formed a protective ring around the city after rioters invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6th .