Awaiting President Biden’s new federal mandate, health officials ask for COVID booster clarification

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New federal mandates are expected to roll out very soon as a result of President Biden’s announcement last week.

Health officials say the president’s mandates align with those of Nevada’s.

However, they are also awaiting clarification on some issues including, the rollout of a COVID-19 booster.

The State of Nevada is looking forward to learning more about the rollout process when it comes to booster shots.

During a meeting on Thursday, health officials said they’d rely on current recommendations as they always do.

“We will be watching that closely and as we have done with all other emergency use with age ranges and other groups that we’ve been supporting from the federal level, we will be watching what their recommendations will be,” says Candice Mcdaniel the Deputy Administrator of the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

In terms of the new federal mandates, it is known that it will impact millions of employees across the country, specifically 1,500 businesses in Nevada.

More details are expected to be announced soon.