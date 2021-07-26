Average person has $116 in unspent gift cards, survey shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Americans will spend an estimated $200 billion on gift cards this year, but a big chunk of that money goes to waste.

A new survey from Bankrate finds half of U.S. adults have unused gift cards, vouchers or store credits.

The average person is sitting on $116, and many times the money is never spent.

“Half of us have lost value at some point, either because we lost the card, or it expired, or maybe the business went out of business before we had a chance to use it,” according to Ted Rossman of Bankrate.com.

Experts say there’s no reason to let the value on a gift card go to waste. There are plenty of websites that will offer cash for them.

Raise, Cardcash and Giftcash allow you to sell the card and receive about 80% to 90% of the value left on the card.

Another option: Give the card to someone else, even if there’s a small remainder left.