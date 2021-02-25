Avalanches kill 32 so far in historic season; experts say it may get worse

This image provided by Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows an avalanche that killed an unidentified snowboarder near the town of Winter Park in Colorado, in this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, file photo. This has been an highly dangerous avalanche season, with 30 confirmed fatalities. It’s involved different recreational activities — snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking — and includes various ages and experience levels. A warning from avalanche experts for anyone venturing into the backcountry: The threat of slides may only be growing worse. (Colorado Avalanche Information Center via AP, File)

DENVER — The avalanche danger in backcountries throughout the West is extremely high due to the kind of snowpack that happens about once a decade.

This avalanche season has already been historically dangerous, with 32 confirmed fatalities, all but one in the West.

The accidents have occurred during recreational activities like snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling and hiking.

There were 15 confirmed deaths from slides from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, the most in a seven-day window since 1910.

Avalanche experts are warning anyone venturing into the backcountry to be on high alert because the threat of slides may only grow worse.