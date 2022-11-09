A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties crashed into a gas station in Hacienda Heights, where he was surrounded by police.

The pursuit suspect had been driving a stolen white van before bailing the vehicle and stealing a white pickup truck from a home in Whittier when he scuffled with residents and their dog.

The pursuit suspect was reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour on surface streets, crashing into other cars, driving on the wrong side of the road, crossing over center dividers and blowing through red lights.

There are currently no police units directly behind the driver, though authorities are tracking the suspect from the air.

Cpt. John Radus, with the Fullerton Police Department, said the pursuit reportedly started in Fullerton with an attempted traffic violation stop.

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the pursuit suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and stealing several vehicles.

