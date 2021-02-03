Australian prime minister says he invited Biden Down Under

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Morrison says he has used his first telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden to invite the new American leader Down Under this year to mark the 70th anniversary of a bilateral defense treaty. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said he invited President Joe Biden to visit in September during a “very warm and engaging” phone call between the two leaders on Thursday.

Scott Morrison said Australia shared Biden’s view of the Australia-U.S. relationship “as providing the anchor for peace and security in our region.”

The White House said Biden and Morrison agreed to work together on holding to account those responsible for coup this week in Myanmar.

Morrison said Biden reacted positively to the invitation for him to visit Australia.

American presidents making the long journey typically also visit other Asia or Southeast Asian capitals.