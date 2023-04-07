An attempted murder suspect is in custody in West Carson after leading authorities on a wild chase through Los Angeles County.

The chase began in the area of 99th Street and Avalon Boulevard around 12:10 p.m., where police spotted a man wanted in connection with a March 26 attempted murder, authorities said without elaborating.

The driver was in a silver or champagne-colored four-door pickup truck that had already suffered some damage, including to its tires.

After about 20 minutes, the driver entered Inglewood and drove at a slower pace through a residential area.

Even after leaving the residential area, the truck continued at speeds of about 20 mph, though the vehicle had a noticeable lean toward its right side.

Once the truck left Inglewood, the driver began intentionally ramming other vehicles that were in its way. When that didn’t work, three people ran from the pickup.

One person then hopped into another vehicle, an SUV, which police also pursued.

A pursuit suspect rams another vehicle while trying to evade police during a wild chase on April 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver and passengers run out of the truck being chased by police on April 7, 2023. (KTLA)

A female driver and the original chase suspect run out of the moving vehicle in West Carson during the chase on April 7, 2023.

The suspect runs away from police in West Carson during a wild chase on April 7, 2023.

The suspect confronts residents and is surrounded by police in West Carson after a wild chase on April 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect is taken into custody after being chased by police in West Carson on April 7, 2023.

The SUV appeared undamaged, allowing the driver of that vehicle to reach higher speeds and prolong the pursuit past the hour mark.

The SUV driver was driving erratically on surface streets from the West Los Angeles area, through Central L.A. and back to the Westside, narrowly missing both other motorists and pedestrians, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

At some point the SUV also sustained some damage.

By 1:45 p.m. the driver had significantly slowed down with several police vehicles in tow.

Around 2 p.m., the driver again began speeding and driving erratically once in the Torrance area.

Minutes later, the female driver and a man jumped out of the moving vehicle at Vermont Avenue and Belson Street in West Carson. The man then ran away, ran into a front yard, confronted residents before being surrounded by police. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

In total, a man and three women were taken into custody, police confirmed.

The investigation into the chase is ongoing.