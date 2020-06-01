Atlantic hurricane season starts Monday

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

(CNN) — Yet another threat for the U.S. this year — the 2020 hurricane season starts Monday. The NOAA and other organizations predict it is going to be an above average year.

States along the Atlantic coast, including Florida, now must think about preparing for the storms. This comes as the country is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials who have been calling for residents to stay indoors due to the virus could soon be telling people to evacuate their homes and move to shelters if a storm threatens.

The hurricane season lasts through the end of November.