Atlantic City casinos target July 2 reopenings, masks mandatory

This June 3, 2020 photo shows a worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installing a sign indicating that slot machines will routinely be sanitized once the casino reopens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On June 22, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic City’s nine casinos may reopen on July 2 at 25% of capacity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and everyone inside the building wearing masks.

In a Twitter post Monday, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity. Racetracks can also reopen July 2.

The city’s nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened. The governor says additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.

This June 3, 2020 photo shows a worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. disabling a slot machine, part of a strategy to spread out available slot machines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On June 22, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic City’s nine casinos may reopen on July 2 at 25% of capacity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

This June 3, 2020 photo shows a worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. removing the chair from a slot machine, part of distancing measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On June 22, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic City’s nine casinos may reopen on July 2 at 25% of capacity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

In this June 3, 2020 photo, Steve Allen, a worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installs a plexiglass barrier at the casino’s hotel reservation desk to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On June 22, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic City’s nine casinos may reopen on July 2 at 25% of capacity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Atlantic City’s top casino won’t be opening its doors to the general public until July 6.

The Borgata tells The Associated Press it will host an invitation-only trial period starting July 2.

But the general public will have to wait until 10 a.m. on July 6 to get in.

The Borgata is taking advantage of a “friends and family” period. Murphy gave casinos the option of a “soft opening” by having invitation-only days, during which the casino can assess its new procedures and how well they are working in the new environment.

Murphy plans to release detailed health and safety regulations for the casinos this week.

“When we reopen our doors, we do so with excitement to welcome back our employees and guests, and with an unwavering commitment to their health and safety,” said Melonie Johnson, the Borgata’s new president.

The Borgata said not all its amenities will be open right away. It plans to phase some of them in over the coming weeks as it becomes evident how business levels and customer compliance with health and safety regulations are unfolding.