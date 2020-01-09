Atlanta Hawks’ Young cancels $1M in medical debt for locals

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 6: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks high fives fans before the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 6, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The holiday season is over but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young still had some charity gift giving in mind, wiping out medical debt for hundreds of the city’s residents.

News outlets report the 21-year-old star donated $10,000 to a medical debt erasure agency which relieved over $1 million in debt for hundreds of Atlanta residents.

A news release says Young donated the money through the Trae Young Foundation to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt in the United States.

The average amount of dissolved debt is $1,858 for 570 random people. Young says the city of Atlanta welcomed him with open arms and he wanted the New Year to start off right for a few families.