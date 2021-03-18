Arizona town pushes for faster reopening of Grand Canyon east entrance

Tanya Wyler takes a photograph as Matthias Zather and Ines Zather, all of Switzerland, gather at the Grand Canyon in this May 15, 2020 file photo. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park officials tentatively plan to reopen the park’s eastern entrance in late May, but some in Page say sooner would be better.

That’s a tourist-dependent small city in northern Arizona where many campsites and other facilities remain empty.

Park officials closed the east entrance last year as a courtesy to the neighboring Navajo Nation, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

But with the slowing of the outbreak, the tribe is reopening some of its own facilities.

Park officials say they have several factors to consider and that a tentative date to reopen the park’s eastern entrance is May 21.