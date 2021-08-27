Arizona passes 1 million mark for COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this May 7, 2021, file photo, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., left, is joined by Kristin Urquiza, right, as they speak at a pop-up informational tent increasing efforts to bring more vaccine doses into Latino neighborhoods at a local shopping plaza in Phoenix. Arizona on Friday, Aug. 27, surpassed the milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases after the state reported new infections amid continued wrangling over vaccinations and mask requirements. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX — Arizona surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are now more than a dozen states that have crossed the grim threshold as the nation wrestles with yet another major spike in infections.

The benchmark is the latest in a tumultuous year-and-a-half where Arizona went from being touted as a pandemic success story to being “the hot spot of the world” and then being a model again when vaccinations became available.

Now, the state, like the rest of the country, is coping with a surge — mostly of the unvaccinated — and ongoing conflicts over mask and vaccine mandates.