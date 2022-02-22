Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of hate crime

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man’s escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. (Pool, file via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery has been convicted of a federal hate crime.

The jury determined Tuesday day that Travis McMichael violated Arbery’s civil rights in the fatal chase and targeted him because he was Black.

McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, pursued Arbery after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing the fatal shots.

All three were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison. The McMichaels and Bryan had pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.