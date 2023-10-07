DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize.

The winning numbers announced were: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

The Powerball top prize has grown so large because it has rolled over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the Powerball record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.