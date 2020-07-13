Anti-racism rally after BLM sign painted over in California

File-A demonstrator raises her arms in the direction of sheriffs during a protest in honor of Andres Guardado Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Compton, Calif. Anti-racism protesters are expected to take to the streets Sunday in a San Francisco Bay Area city where two people were charged with hate crimes after allegedly defacing a city-sanctioned “Black Lives Matter” mural. The two were charged July 7, the same day that police in Martinez, Calif., were called to investigate after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on a city street. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Anti-racism protesters took to the streets Sunday in a San Francisco Bay Area city where two people were charged with hate crimes after allegedly defacing a city-sanctioned “Black Lives Matter” mural.

The two were charged July 7, the same day that police in Martinez were called to investigate after someone painted “White Lives Matter” on a city street.

Activists organized Sunday’s march after police found flyers threatening Black Lives Matter supporters in the name of a white-power group.

Police are investigating the “White Lives Matter” graffiti. Detectives are searching for witnesses and video surveillance.