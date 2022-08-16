Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53.

(NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49.

Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her health struggles after being diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 2020. Just this past July, the actress revealed on Facebook she contracted four new tumors.

“Hi I have an update, Unfortunately, I have 4 new tumors. 2 new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node. So in pain and I goto chemo Monday am. I told them whatever it takes,. I’m in for the fight. I’ll be very sore, nauseous etc, but who knows, maybe it works and relieves some pain. You never know. Please keep those prayers coming,. Hugs to all!!!,” she wrote.

Two months later, she has died.

“With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” the post said. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” Griggs’ official Facebook account wrote in a post about her death Saturday.

“I will never forget how open she was to telling her story and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you,” the post continued.

The Pennsylvania native was largely known for her role as Maggie Cory in “Another World” but she was also known for her roles in horror movies like “Zombiegeddon,” “Severe Injuries” and “Minds of Terror.”