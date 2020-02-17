Another Mississippi inmate dies; no signs of injuries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi corrections officials say a 42-year-old inmate has died, making him at least the 18th inmate to die in the state’s troubled prison system since late December.

Authorities said an officer serving breakfast on Sunday found David Lee May unresponsive in his cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. A statement from the Mississippi Department of Corrections said there were no obvious signs of injuries.

An autopsy is planned.

The death comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Mississippi’s troubled prison system. The Justice Department has opened an investigation of the prisons after a string of inmate deaths.