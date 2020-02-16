Another Mississippi inmate dies; no foul play suspected

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died, making him at least the 17th inmate in the state’s troubled prison system to have died in less than two months. Officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of 54-year-old Bobby Lewis Vance. Officials say Vance died at a hospital in Jackson.

He had been housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Vance had received a 25-year sentence in 2004 for two armed robberies. The cause and manner of Vance’s death are pending an autopsy. At least 17 inmates have died since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence.