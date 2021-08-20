Amber Alert issued for two boys, suspect missing out of Utah

Missing boys out of Utah; Manson Rowley, 8, (left) and Arson Mangum, 6, (right)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for two missing boys out of Utah, who were last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Mangum, 6, are described as white boys with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen with the suspect, identified as Derek Rowley, in a 2004 gold Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed, hauling a white 5th wheel camp trailer plate of Washington 51311AE. The Silverado’s license plate is Washington C66780T.

Rowley is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of a skull on his right hand and tattoos on his left arm, officials say.







Photo of suspect, Derek Rowley

They may be traveling from Utah to Washington, according to authorities.

Las Vegas is 400 miles southwest of Price, Utah, where the boys were last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three should contact 9-1-1 or call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 637-0890.