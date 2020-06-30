Amazon to give out $500M in bonuses to the company’s frontline workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon says it will give out more than $500 million in bonuses to its frontline workers. The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

The bonuses will be distributed to workers at Amazon and Whole Foods, as well as delivery drivers, who worked the month of June.

Depending on job position, the bonus amounts will be from $150 to $3,000. Amazon decided to end its $2.00 an hour pay increase and double overtime pay beginning in June.

The pay bumps had been implemented earlier in the spring as a response to the coronavirus crisis and were extended in May, but workers said the company had not adequately prioritized employee safety.