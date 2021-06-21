Amazon Prime Day boasts 2 million deals for Prime members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The official holiday shopping season is months away, but there are plenty of deals right now.

Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale, today and tomorrow.

Last year, Prime Day was delayed until October when online shopping was really the only way we were able to shop.

Now, as more people go back to physical stores, Amazon is hoping to entice shoppers with new online offers.

“This year, we have more than 2 million deals for Prime members, and that’s more deals than we’ve ever had before, for any Prime day,” said Kate Scarpa, an Amazon spokesperson.

According to analytics, about 60% of consumers plan to shop online during Prime Day, and 30% expect to use money from their stimulus checks.

And it’s not just Amazon … several retailers, including Target and Walmart, are also offering sales right now to compete.