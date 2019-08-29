Alex Trebek is done with chemotherapy and back at work

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) — It’s good news from the face of “Jeopardy!” Host Alex Trebek announced he has finished chemotherapy and is heading back to work for season 36 of the popular game show.

Trebek announced on Twitter more than five months ago that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His touching video can be seen below:

He continued to tape episodes for season 35 — featuring James Holzhauer’s remarkable winning streak — while undergoing treatment in the spring.

“I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working and with the love and support from my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” Trebek said at the time.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Now he’s looking ahead to what he is calling a good year, and promises a lot of fun in store for the show’s 36th season. New episodes will start airing on September 9th on Channel 8.