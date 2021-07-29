Alaska 8.2 magnitude quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters around 10:15 p.m. Alaska Time.

Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look.

The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the warnings early Thursday when the biggest wave, of just over a half foot, was recorded in Old Harbor.

A tsunami warning that had also been issued for Hawaii was also canceled, and officials said there was no threat to Guam, American Samoa or the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.