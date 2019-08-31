Alabama Governor under fire for blackface incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — Alabama’s Republican Governor, Kay Ivey, spent Friday dodging calls to resign after becoming the latest white politician to be swept into scandal over the wearing of blackface.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for my participation in something from 52 years ago that I find deeply regrettable,” Ivey said.

Amid calls for her resignation, Ivey said she’s not going anywhere, adding Alabama is a far cry from the segregationist hotbed it was in the 1960s.

“While we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go,” Ivey said.

In a 1967 interview with the Auburn student radio station, Ivey and her then-fiancé Ben Laravia revealed they participated in a comedy sketch in which Ivey wore black face.

Ivey’s apology was not enough for Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell who tweeted “Her words of apology ring hollow if not met with real action to bridge the racial divide.”

Racism – in any of its forms – is never acceptable, not in the 1960s and not now. Governor Ivey’s actions were reprehensible and are deeply offensive. Her words of apology ring hollow if not met with real action to bridge the racial divide. https://t.co/6uxqEyQq6X — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) August 29, 2019

Ivey finds herself in a similar position to several other white politicians who have admitted to wearing black face when they were younger, including Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam ignored calls from fellow democrats to resign and his approval ratings have recently improved.

In Alabama, Ivey’s fellow republicans have stood by her. If Northam’s situation is any indication, Ivey appears well-positioned, barring new revelations, to ride this out.