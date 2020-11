FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Al Roker arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A New York City taxi driver who black NBC “Today” show weatherman Roker said passed him by in favor of picking up another fare for racial reasons has pleaded guilty to a service refusal violation and has been fined. The Taxi and Limousine Commission says driver Mahabur Rahman made his plea in Dec. 2015, and was fined $500. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NBC meteorologist Al Roker announced live on the air Friday that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery.

Roker, 66, said he wanted to reveal his cancer diagnosis to put a spotlight on men who are battling the disease.