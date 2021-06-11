Airbnb partnering with Expedia company to develop solution to ‘party house’ repeaters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With “party house” abuses giving Airbnb and other travel companies a black eye, a partnership announced today could help eliminate repeat offenders who bounce from platform to platform.

Airbnb and Vrbo, an Expedia Group company, are partnering on a “Community Integrity Program” to share information on listings and work against the threat posed by repeat offenders.

The effort is touted as an industry-wide solution to combat abuses by working with “a trusted third-party intermediary to develop a process that identifies properties that have been permanently removed from each platform due to repeated violations of respective community policies. The information will be available for each company to take the appropriate action. The program is intended to launch in the United States in the coming months,” according to a Friday statement.

While the companies acknowledge the problem, they say abuses are rare. But even so, the repeat offenders can be “genuine neighborhood nuisances.”

“Neither Airbnb nor Vrbo have tolerance for this type of irresponsible activity,” Friday’s statement said.