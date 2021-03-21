About 40 false killer whales spotted along California coast

This Saturday, March 20, 2021, image provided by Mark Girardeau with Newport Coastal Adventure, shows false killer whales, a tropical species rarely seen off Orange County, spotted off Newport and Laguna beaches in Southern California. (Mark Girardeau/Newport Coastal Adventure via AP)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — About 40 false killer whales were spotted along a California coastline, an uncommon sighting for the tropical species.

The Orange County Register reported that Saturday’s sighting was the first time they had been found along the Orange County coastline since 2019, when they showed up four times.

Ryan Lawler, owner of Newport Coastal Adventure, says he was at a birthday party when he saw the pod of false killer whales just outside the Newport Harbor entrance.

The false killer whales were also found off of Dana Point.

The false killer whales, like actual killer whales, are a dolphin species.