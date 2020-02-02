9th US case of new virus confirmed in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman in the San Francisco Bay Area who became ill after returning from a trip to China is the ninth person in the U.S. to test positive for a new virus.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said Sunday that the woman traveled to the Chinese city that’s at the center of the outbreak. They say she was never sick enough to be hospitalized and isolated herself at home.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people worldwide and killed more than 200. The vast majority of the cases and all but one of the deaths have been in China.

The first death outside China from the new virus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines.