(NEXSTAR) – An office chair sold at retailers owned by the TJX Companies, Inc., is being recalled amid reports that the back of the chair can detach while in use, posing a fall hazard.

TJX is recalling approximately 81,700 of the office chairs, which were sold at U.S. locations of T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense between June 2019 and December 2022, according to a notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Roughly an additional 1,000 chairs are being recalled in Canada.

The recalled chairs were sold in a variety of colors and materials. (CPSC)

The office chairs, which featured a round cushioned seat and a contoured backrest, were sold in nearly a dozen different colors, as well as with a variety of upholstery materials. The defective chairs can also be identified by one of several style numbers included on the tag: GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB or GT646AABO. The words “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China” are also printed on a label found under the seat.

As of March 2, TJX had received a dozen reports of the chairs’ backs detaching while shoppers were sitting on them inside retail outlets, according to the CPSC notice. Ten of these incidents resulted in injuries, including multiple bruises and strains, and one concussion.

Customers are urged to stop using the chairs and contact TJX at 888-359-4763 or reach out online for instructions on obtaining a refund of $78.04 per chair.

The chairs can also be returned to T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods or Homesense for a refund, per the CPSC notice.