8-year-old and 14-year-old charged with arson after setting storage shed on fire

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with arson after setting a storage shed on fire Wednesday night in the 300 block of Pulaski Street, according to Deputy State Fire Marshals.

The two boys were charged with 2nd Degree Arson and 2nd Degree Malicious Burning.

A storage shed in an alley behind the property at the above location was intentionally set on fire, according to the Cumberland Fire Marshal’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., the City of Cumberland Fire Department responded to the fire at one of the storage units and contained was able to contain the fire before it spread to the other three.

The fire was confirmed intentional by Deputy State Fire Marshals. With the help of the Cumberland Police Department, officials identified two boys as suspects.

During the investigation, both boys admitted their involvement.

Community tips led to charges filed by Cumberland Police Department.

The two have since been released to the custody of their parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.