75-year-old Utah man in custody as police investigate woman’s death

SANDY, Utah — Police have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman whose body was discovered along a riverbank after had been reported missing.

Sandy, Utah, police said Monday that William O’Reilly was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated murder, desecration of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

Police say O’Reilly is an acquaintance of 53-year-old Masako Kenley.

It was unknown if he had an attorney. He was in jail Monday afternoon.

Kenley and her husband have four children.