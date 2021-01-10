6 inmates use ‘homemade rope’ to escape from California jail

This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office shows escapee inmate Jorge Barron, from Atwater, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Barron, who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan.10, 2021 that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous.

Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday that the six inmates were missing. Officials say a preliminary investigation has determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and from there used the rope to scale down the side of the jail.

Anyone who spots the fugitives is asked not to approach them and immediately call 911.