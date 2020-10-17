5-year-old boy rewarded for helping San Francisco Zoo find missing lemur

This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police, courtesy of the San Francisco Zoo, shows a missing lemur named Maki. The ring-tailed lemur was missing from the San Francisco Zoo after someone broke into an enclosure overnight and stole the endangered animal, police said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors, zoo and police officials said. They’re seeking tips from the public in hopes of finding the lemur, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. (Marianne V. Hale/San Francisco Zoo via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say they arrested a man suspected in the abduction of a ring-tailed lemur from the city’s zoo, where officials rewarded a 5-year-old boy who helped recapture the endangered primate with a lifetime membership.

Police said Friday that a 30-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the theft and will face charges in San Francisco.

Zoo officials thanked authorities and the young boy who initially spotted the lemur wandering around the grounds of his preschool and alerted school officials, who called authorities.